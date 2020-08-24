Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Intense heat continues to be the story this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Heat will be the story for the majority of the week. No getting around it. Luckily it won’t be too humid to go along with it. I think that will keep heat index values within a few degrees of the afternoon high. We’ll race into the upper 90s this afternoon thank to the sunshine and south wind at 10-20 mph.

Heat continues (WOWT)

Heat (WOWT)

All signs point to making a run at 100 degrees each and every afternoon through at least Thursday and possibly Friday. Humidity levels stay in check through Wednesday before possibly increasing Thursday and Friday. We’re holding out hope for some rain chances but we’ll likely wait until early next week for anything that has some potential.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.