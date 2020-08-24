Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Intense heat continues to be the story this week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Heat will be the story for the majority of the week. No getting around it. Luckily it won’t be too humid to go along with it. I think that will keep heat index values within a few degrees of the afternoon high. We’ll race into the upper 90s this afternoon thank to the sunshine and south wind at 10-20 mph.

Heat continues
Heat continues(WOWT)
Heat
Heat(WOWT)

All signs point to making a run at 100 degrees each and every afternoon through at least Thursday and possibly Friday. Humidity levels stay in check through Wednesday before possibly increasing Thursday and Friday. We’re holding out hope for some rain chances but we’ll likely wait until early next week for anything that has some potential.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Heat continues right through this week with temperatures making a run at 100 degrees several days.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Hot stretch of weather continues

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
The heat wave is in full swing pushing temperatures near 100 today. The heat doesn't go anywhere with highs in the upper 90s likely through the week.

Weather

Hot stretch of weather continues

Updated: 13 hours ago
The heat wave is in full swing pushing temperatures near 100 today. The heat doesn't go anywhere with highs in the upper 90s likely through the week.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Heat wave locked in place for the next several days

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We'll start Sunday once again near 70°, with mostly sunny skies warming us into the mid-90s.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
We'll start Sunday once again near 70°, with mostly sunny skies warming us into the low to mid-90s.

Forecast

Clay’s Evening Forecast - Heat sticks around through next week

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
A hot stretch of weather is ahead! We topped out in the low to mid-90s Saturday, and are looking to continue that trend into the new work week.

Forecast

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Hot stretch of weather ahead!

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs back in the low to mid-90s! Winds will be from the SSW 7-15 mph. A few isolated showers or storms are possible later this afternoon and evening, primarily north of I-80.

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:37 AM CDT
Good Saturday Morning! We're starting off with clear skies and temps in the 60s & lower-70s. Highs will warm into the 90s yet again today with a few isolated storms possible by this evening. The high heat continues into next week! More on Daybreak Weekend.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Heat wave arrives this weekend

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Some of the warmest weather in nearly a month moving in today, and we only get hotter over the weekend. A heat wave building that will last through much of next week.

Weather

Heat wave arrives this weekend

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
Some of the warmest weather in nearly a month moving in today, and we only get hotter over the weekend. A heat wave building that will last through much of next week.