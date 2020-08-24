PLCS High School classes cancelled for Monday

Sarpy County, Neb. (WOWT) - Classes at Papillion-La Vista High School and Papillion-La Vista South High School have been cancelled due to malfunctioning air conditioners, according to PLCS officials.

District leaders told 6 News that because of the hot temperatures they decided to cancel all classes at both schools. All off-site academies including, zoo, health systems and Metro Jumps Start are still on.

High School students in the remote program still have classes.

