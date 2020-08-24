Advertisement

New Test Nebraska site opens in South Omaha

A Test Nebrasksa site is up and running in South Omaha on the heels of a major test site at 50th and G Streets closing last week.
By Tara Campbell
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new TestNebrasksa site is up and running in South Omaha; this comes on the heels of a major test site at 50th and G Streets closing last week. Health officials now say the push is on to make sure this hard-hit community gets tested.

People started pulling up in their vehicles just after noon, as the TestNebraska site at 30th St. and Gomez Drive opened up.

“I think it’s very important,” said Elena Gonzalez, a South Omaha resident. “I am an old lady and I’m in the group that could have more problems.”

The hope is this TestNebraska site will be as popular as the test site at 50th and G streets, which was run by Douglas County in collaboration with Nebraska Medicine and OneWorld Community Health Centers.

“When we heard Nebraska Medicine couldn’t really do any testing anymore at 50th and G because of some personnel issues we knew immediately we had to look around,” said Dr. Adi Pour, Director, Douglas County Health Department.

She said they knew they had to move quickly; calling on the state to step up with a TestNebraska site.

“This is not optimal for everyone but to have it up and running so fast, I’m really grateful for that,” said Dr. Pour.

TestNebraska requires people to register online, as well as have an email address which can be a challenge for this hard-hit Hispanic community.

“Though we like to think everyone has access to technology, not everyone does have that technology and some people don’t have email addresses, and some just aren’t technology adept,” said Andrea Skolkin, CEO OneWorld Community Health Centers.

But some adjustments have been made. If you are having trouble registering online you can still show up and someone will help; there will also be translators.

“The two people that are coming a fluent in Spanish and pretty good in English,” said Skolkin. “As well as Q’anjob’al which is a more Mayan language from Guatemala so they will help people with that.”

The goal is to get as many people through the test site as possible at a time when the number of people getting tested is dropping.

“The percent of tests that are being done has decreased by 23 percent. We hear this actually statewide that the testing has decreased a little bit overall,” said Dr. Pour. “I’m hypothesizing as is everyone else, people are busy, school has started again and so on, so it’s really important we have these sites that are available that people can get easy access to testing.”

Elena Gonzalez agrees, access to sites like this are important.

“If we don’t test we cannot make plans in order to get ahead of this COVID-19 problem,” she said.

The TestNebraska site in South Omaha is located just across from OneWorld Community Health Centers. It’s open from 1 pm to 6 pm Monday through Saturday. The state says the site will remain at that location into the foreseeable future

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

