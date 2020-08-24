Motorcyclist injured after crash with semi-truck near 132nd and L streets

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle and semi-trailer truck collided near 132nd and L streets.

Police say the motorcycle collided with a semi in the intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress.

Police say the cyclist was west on L street and the semi was northbound.

The truck driver stopped about a quarter-mile from the accident scene.

“We do have witnesses, we are trying to determine who was where and what the sequencing of the lights were, trying to determine if we have any cameras in the area that may have picked up, but we’re really at the early stages of this investigation,” said Lt. John Wells with the Omaha Police Department.

Police say the intersection will be restricted for some time while the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.