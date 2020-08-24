Advertisement

Motorcyclist injured after crash with semi-truck near 132nd and L streets

File photo.
File photo.(WBKO)
By Roger Hamer
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle and semi-trailer truck collided near 132nd and L streets.

Police say the motorcycle collided with a semi in the intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress.

Police say the cyclist was west on L street and the semi was northbound.

The truck driver stopped about a quarter-mile from the accident scene.

“We do have witnesses, we are trying to determine who was where and what the sequencing of the lights were, trying to determine if we have any cameras in the area that may have picked up, but we’re really at the early stages of this investigation,” said Lt. John Wells with the Omaha Police Department.

Police say the intersection will be restricted for some time while the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Monday Aug. 24 COVID-19 update: 56 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Council Bluffs students head back to the classroom

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
Students are returning to school in person today at Council Bluffs Community Schools. This coming on the heels of Iowa reporting it’s first child death due to COVID-19.

News

Iowa confirms first child death from COVID as schools reopen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Public health officials say a young child in Iowa died due to complications from coronavirus in June, the state’s first death of a minor during the pandemic.

First Alert Weather

Two tropical systems continue to threaten the south

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
The latest tracks on both Marco and Laura

Latest News

News

Gov. Ricketts holds back-to-school update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Governor Ricketts will be live at 10 a.m. to provide an update on back-to-school procedures in the state.

News

PLCS High School classes cancelled for Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Richard Ochoa
Classes at Papillion-La Vista High School and Papillion-La Vista South High School have been cancelled due to malfunctioning air conditioners, according to PLCS officials.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Intense heat continues to be the story this week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Heat will be the story for the majority of the week. No getting around it.

News

UNL sorority in quarantine due to identified COVID-19 cluster

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
The University of Nebraska identified a sorority with a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

News

UNL sorority under quarantine due to COVID-19 cluster

Updated: 12 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

News

Douglas County honors 100 years of 19th Amendment

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
One hundred years ago this month, the 19th Amendment passed -- giving women the right to vote.