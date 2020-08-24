In-person classes resume at University of Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s back to college for the University of Nebraska students at Omaha and Lincoln campuses.

But the first day of in-person classes in months looks completely different than before.

The area in the heart of the Omaha campus would usually be teeming with college students on the first day.

Even with a 4 percent increase in enrollment this fall -- which translates to 500-to-600 students --, there’s just so much online learning this year.

Administrators say half the classes will be in-person.

On this first day back – UNO’s protection prize patrol handed out Maverick t-shirts and other swag to students as a way to encourage everyone to be responsible during the pandemic -- wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Inside – there is red all over.

When the string is on a chair – it means sit somewhere else.

UNO has four variations of classes: in-person, remote, online, and hybrid. Just one way of trying to adapt during a sensitive time.

“It was absolutely much easier than usual because campus traffic is so scarce. You’re usually fighting for parking on the first day. But today there were very few students on campus. Most people have remote classes anyway,” said Brad Collett, a UNO senior.

“I had two classes this morning. One was in-person just to meet the professor and the rest will be online. And for the other one -- 1/3 of the class comes in on Mondays -- so Monday is when I’ll be there,” said Sami Clarkson, a UNO sophomore.

College students could be seen physically on campus in the student center on their laptops taking part in a remote zoom class.

It will take a few weeks before the university analyzes the various reasons behind the increase in enrollment.

One aspect may be students staying behind of the pandemic – as UNO this fall is seeing a record number of transfer students.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.