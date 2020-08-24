Driver arrested following pursuit with speeds at 155 MPH

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Georgia man Monday after a pursuit that reached speeds above 155 MPH.

Early Monday morning, a trooper observed a westbound Camaro speeding near Lincoln on Interstate 80. The vehicle was clocked at 128 MPH.

According to the release, the trooper attempted a traffic stop, a pursuit unfolded, and stop sticks were deployed to stop the vehicle. During the pursuit, the Camero reached excess of 155 MPH.

Jamell Martinez, 33, of Georgia, was arrested for reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and traffic violations.

