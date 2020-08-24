Advertisement

Driver arrested following pursuit with speeds at 155 MPH

The driver, Jamell Martinez, 33, of Hinesville, Georgia, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and traffic violations.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Georgia man Monday after a pursuit that reached speeds above 155 MPH.

Early Monday morning, a trooper observed a westbound Camaro speeding near Lincoln on Interstate 80. The vehicle was clocked at 128 MPH.

According to the release, the trooper attempted a traffic stop, a pursuit unfolded, and stop sticks were deployed to stop the vehicle. During the pursuit, the Camero reached excess of 155 MPH.

Jamell Martinez, 33, of Georgia, was arrested for reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and traffic violations.

