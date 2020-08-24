David’s Evening Forecast - Scorching heat not taking a break

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures soared into the upper 90s once again around the metro this afternoon, getting very close to 100 degrees in downtown. Humidity remains manageable, which is keeping the heat index in check. However that feels like temperatures will remain between 100 and 103 for the evening hours. A few clouds may drift in later tonight, but otherwise mainly clear skies are expected as temperatures slowly cool off into the 80s by 10pm. Overnight lows dip to near 72 in the metro, with some upper 60s outside the metro.

No break in the heat expected for Tuesday, as sunny skies and south breeze once again push temperatures quickly back into the 90s by the early afternoon, with highs temperatures in the upper 90s to close to 100 degrees. Expect the heat index to climb into the 100 to 105 degree range at times during the early evening. Wednesday will feature more of the same, although temperatures may be a degree or two lower, however that still means highs in the mid and upper 90s. Thursday and Friday will feature more 90 degree weather, with heat index readings in the low 100s. While we are not expecting exceptionally dangerous levels of heat during the afternoon, the prolonged nature of this heat wave can still be very draining. Take care to stay cool and hydrated if you have to be outdoors through the week!

Staying hot through the week (WOWT)

Some signs of a break in the heat continues to show up by the weekend. Rain chances remain minimal through the week, but start to creep into the forecast by Sunday evening. That will also come with a slow drop in temperatures, perhaps a return to more comfortable levels by early next week.

