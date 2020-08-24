Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Scorching heat not taking a break

By David Koeller
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures soared into the upper 90s once again around the metro this afternoon, getting very close to 100 degrees in downtown. Humidity remains manageable, which is keeping the heat index in check. However that feels like temperatures will remain between 100 and 103 for the evening hours. A few clouds may drift in later tonight, but otherwise mainly clear skies are expected as temperatures slowly cool off into the 80s by 10pm. Overnight lows dip to near 72 in the metro, with some upper 60s outside the metro.

No break in the heat expected for Tuesday, as sunny skies and south breeze once again push temperatures quickly back into the 90s by the early afternoon, with highs temperatures in the upper 90s to close to 100 degrees. Expect the heat index to climb into the 100 to 105 degree range at times during the early evening. Wednesday will feature more of the same, although temperatures may be a degree or two lower, however that still means highs in the mid and upper 90s. Thursday and Friday will feature more 90 degree weather, with heat index readings in the low 100s. While we are not expecting exceptionally dangerous levels of heat during the afternoon, the prolonged nature of this heat wave can still be very draining. Take care to stay cool and hydrated if you have to be outdoors through the week!

Staying hot through the week
Staying hot through the week(WOWT)

Some signs of a break in the heat continues to show up by the weekend. Rain chances remain minimal through the week, but start to creep into the forecast by Sunday evening. That will also come with a slow drop in temperatures, perhaps a return to more comfortable levels by early next week.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Scorching heat not taking a break

Updated: 1 hour ago
Our heat wave remains in full swing with afternoon temperatures in the 90s expected each day through at least Friday.

First Alert Weather

Two tropical systems continue to threaten the south

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
The latest tracks on both Marco and Laura

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Intense heat continues to be the story this week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Heat will be the story for the majority of the week. No getting around it.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Heat continues right through this week with temperatures making a run at 100 degrees several days.

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Hot stretch of weather continues

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
The heat wave is in full swing pushing temperatures near 100 today. The heat doesn't go anywhere with highs in the upper 90s likely through the week.

Weather

Hot stretch of weather continues

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
The heat wave is in full swing pushing temperatures near 100 today. The heat doesn't go anywhere with highs in the upper 90s likely through the week.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Heat wave locked in place for the next several days

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
We'll start Sunday once again near 70°, with mostly sunny skies warming us into the mid-90s.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:54 AM CDT
We'll start Sunday once again near 70°, with mostly sunny skies warming us into the low to mid-90s.

Forecast

Clay’s Evening Forecast - Heat sticks around through next week

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
A hot stretch of weather is ahead! We topped out in the low to mid-90s Saturday, and are looking to continue that trend into the new work week.

Forecast

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Hot stretch of weather ahead!

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs back in the low to mid-90s! Winds will be from the SSW 7-15 mph. A few isolated showers or storms are possible later this afternoon and evening, primarily north of I-80.