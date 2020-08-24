Advertisement

Crews search Kansas River for missing 11-year-old girl

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Emergency crews from Kansas City, Kansas, continue to search the Kansas River for an 11-year-old girl who went missing in the river this weekend and is presumed to have drowned.

The Kansas City Star reports that several boats and at least 10 firefighters searched the river Sunday, a day after witnesses say the girl was pulled under the water while trying to retrieve a beach ball.

Officials say a family had been playing with the ball near a sand bar when the incident happened. Officials say an adult and two other minors tried to save the girl, but ended up having to be rescued.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Council Bluffs students head back to the classroom

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
Students are returning to school in person today at Council Bluffs Community Schools. This coming on the heels of Iowa reporting it’s first child death due to COVID-19.

News

In-person classes resume at University of Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Brian Mastre
It’s back to college for the University of Nebraska students at Omaha and Lincoln campuses.

News

Omaha artist’s artwork is sparking conversations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Digital artist, Tiana Conyers, creates artwork for billboards across North Omaha.

News

Omaha org seeks to help blind, visually impaired with remote learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Chapman
A support group to help blind and visually impaired parents help their children with remote learning will meet for the first time later this week.

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Scorching heat not taking a break

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Koeller
Our heat wave remains in full swing with afternoon temperatures in the 90s expected each day through at least Friday.

News

Council Bluffs students head back to the classroom

Updated: 1 hours ago
Students returned to school in-person at Council Bluffs Community Schools on Monday.

News

In-person classes resume at University of Nebraska at Omaha

Updated: 1 hours ago
It’s back to college for the University of Nebraska students at Omaha and Lincoln campuses.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Driver arrested following pursuit with speeds at 155 MPH

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Georgia man Monday after a pursuit that reached speeds above 155 MPH.

News

Sen. Ben Sasse to debate Dem. candidate Chris Janicek

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
A release from Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse confirms that he and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Chris Janicek will hold a debate in September.