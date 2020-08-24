Council Bluffs students head back to the classroom

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - Students are returning to school in person today at Council Bluffs Community Schools.

This coming on the heels of Iowa reporting it’s first child death due to COVID-19.

Students at Longfellow Elementary posed for pictures in front of welcome back signs, all sporting their backpacks and masks.

Jeanette Wert, who’s daughter is starting first grade today on her 7th birthday, says “it’s something that we are going to have to learn and something that we’re going to have to get used to.”

Masks are one of the changes for this school year.

Students and staff are expected to wear them when they can’t keep a safe distance.

The district is encouraging them to be worn at all times while they’re on school property.

Both Wert and her daughter are excited to be back in school but there is some apprehension.

“Just with the COVID stuff. She has some upper respiratory issues,” Wert explained. “I don’t want her to get it. I don’t want any of the kids to get it either. So I’m hoping it’s safe.”

Wert hopes the school’s increased cleaning and readily available hand sanitizer will keep the kids safe.

After watching Nebraska children head back to class over the past two weeks and cases start to emerge, there’s some doubt.

“It’s kind of nervously, just because things that go on and you keep hearing that as soon as they go back to school, you hear more cases,” Wert said. “But I think it’s going to be good.”

The district is also doing a hybrid schedule, students with the last names L through Z started today.

A through K will be in tomorrow.

The plan is to have students split their time between in-person and online learning.

Kurt Larson has a daughter going into the third grade, he’s not thrilled with the district’s plan.

“She’s a third-grader and she goes to school like 3 days and 2 days at home with a computer,” Larson said. “Which I don’t think will work because a kid won’t want to see a computer screen for 7 hours a day.”

He says as a working parent, the schedule makes it harder to do his job and make sure his daughter gets her schoolwork done.

Larson believes it’s about time kids are back in the classroom full time, if people don’t feel safe he says the solution is simple.

“If you’re scared of it, stay home. There ain’t nobody making anybody go anywhere,” Larson said.

The district has additional contingency plans if there are coronavirus cases in their schools.

