Brad Ashford on standby for write-in campaign against Sen. Ben Sasse

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hours after Sen. Ben Sasse’s office confirmed he will debate Democratic challenger Chris Janicek in September, another well-known local Democrat confirmed to 6 News that he is on stand-by to run as a write-in candidate.

Former Congressman Brad Ashford said he will run as a write-in candidate for Senate — but only if embattled businessman Janicek doesn’t step down and allow current party favorite Alisha Shelton to challenge Sasse. Janicek would have to step down by Sept. 1 in order for Shelton’s name to appear on November ballots. He reaffirmed to 6 News on Monday he has no intention of stepping down.

NDP endorses Alisha Shelton for U.S. Senate. (WOWT)

Ashford served as a Nebraska state senator for several years before he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. He lost his re-election bid in 2016 to remain Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional representative to then-newcomer Rep. Don Bacon.

