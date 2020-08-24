Advertisement

Brad Ashford on standby for write-in campaign against Sen. Ben Sasse

Brad Ashford
Brad Ashford(WOWT)
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hours after Sen. Ben Sasse’s office confirmed he will debate Democratic challenger Chris Janicek in September, another well-known local Democrat confirmed to 6 News that he is on stand-by to run as a write-in candidate.

Former Congressman Brad Ashford said he will run as a write-in candidate for Senate — but only if embattled businessman Janicek doesn’t step down and allow current party favorite Alisha Shelton to challenge Sasse. Janicek would have to step down by Sept. 1 in order for Shelton’s name to appear on November ballots. He reaffirmed to 6 News on Monday he has no intention of stepping down.

NDP endorses Alisha Shelton for U.S. Senate.
NDP endorses Alisha Shelton for U.S. Senate.(WOWT)

Ashford served as a Nebraska state senator for several years before he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. He lost his re-election bid in 2016 to remain Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional representative to then-newcomer Rep. Don Bacon.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT
|
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president.

Politics

Second Lady Karen Pence visiting Omaha on Thursday

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT
|
By Harper Lundgren
Second Lady Karen Pence will be in Omaha Thursday to highlight youth outreach programs and veteran suicide prevention efforts in the city.

Politics

Flint water crisis settlement near, reports say

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:36 AM CDT
|
Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators’ advice not to treat it properly, an attorney involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Latest News

Politics

Third-party voting application causes confusion among Douglas County voters

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT
|
By John Chapman
A letter sent to Douglas County voters is causing some confusion on how to request an early ballot for the upcoming November election.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.