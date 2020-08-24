Advertisement

Bodies found of remaining 2 missing in Texas port explosion

In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Authorities say several people have been hospitalized after an explosion at the Texas port when a dredging vessel hit a natural gas pipeline in the water.
In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Authorities say several people have been hospitalized after an explosion at the Texas port when a dredging vessel hit a natural gas pipeline in the water.(U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says the bodies of the remaining two crew members of a dredging boat who were missing after an explosion last week in the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas were found Monday.

Four people died following the explosion that happened Friday morning when the vessel struck a submerged propane pipeline.

The bodies of two crew members were recovered Saturday.

The Coast Guard said that all missing crew members of the Waymon L Boyd are now accounted for.

The Port of Corpus Christi had previously said the pipeline was carrying natural gas, but said Monday it was carrying propane.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Official says Falwell leaving Liberty; Falwell says he’s not

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell issued a lengthy statement to The Washington Examiner on Sunday, publicly disclosing the affair and saying the man involved had been threatening to reveal the relationship "to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies."

National

National Guard called out after police shoot Black man

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenosha became the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest after police shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.

News

New Test Nebraska site opens in South Omaha

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tara Campbell
A new Test Nebrasksa site is up and running in South Omaha; this comes on the heels of a major test site at 50th and G Streets closing last week.

National

Cautious optimism in fight against massive California blazes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The "complexes," or groups of fires, burning on all sides of the San Francisco Bay Area were started by lightning strikes that were among 12,000 registered in the state in the past week.

Latest News

News

Omaha artist’s artwork is sparking conversations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Digital artist, Tiana Conyers, creates artwork for billboards across North Omaha.

News

North Omaha billboards catching attention

Updated: 2 hours ago
As part of the Union for Contemporary Art’s Pride Celebrations, digital artist Tiana Conyers’ artwork is displayed on several billboards across North Omaha.

News

New COVID-19 testing site in South Omaha

Updated: 2 hours ago
People started pulling up in their vehicles just after noon, as the TestNebraska site at 30th St. and Gomez Drive opened up.

National Politics

Thousands of facilities allowed to bypass environmental rules in pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The result: approval for less environmental monitoring at some Texas refineries and at an army depot dismantling warheads armed with nerve gas in Kentucky, manure piling up and the mass disposal of livestock carcasses at farms in Iowa and Minnesota, and other risks to communities.

News

Council Bluffs students head back to the classroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
Students are returning to school in person today at Council Bluffs Community Schools. This coming on the heels of Iowa reporting it’s first child death due to COVID-19.

National

Chrissy Teigen buys supplies for teacher wish lists

Updated: 2 hours ago
Teachers are sending their Amazon Wish Lists to Chrissy Teigen on Twitter.