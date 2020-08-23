Advertisement

Sunday Aug. 23 COVID-19 update: 65 new cases in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

65 new cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 65 new COVID-19 cases for Sunday.

No new deaths were reported. The total number of deaths is at 150.

The county’s total number of cases since the outbreak began is 12,665.

A total of 8,683 residents -- nearly 69 percent of cases -- have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the DCHD.

The previous week had a positivity rate of 9 percent compared to 10.4 percent the week before that.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

