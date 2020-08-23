Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Heat wave locked in place for the next several days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a somewhat comfortable start in the 60s and 70s with a little bit of patchy fog, we are expecting to heat it up once again! Highs will easily reach the mid 90s in the metro with perhaps some cooler lower 90s in areas outside the city. Luckily it won’t be too humid so heat index values are likely to top out near 100 degrees.

Hot Sunday Ahead (WOWT)

Heat index (WOWT)

Get used to the heat as I expected highs in the mid and upper 90s well into next week through at least Thursday. Luckily it doesn’t appear to become too humid during this stretch so heat index values will again top out near 100 degrees at their hottest. There is no sign of any chances of rain until Friday of this coming week. The drought is expected to worsen as the rainfall deficit grows.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

