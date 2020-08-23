Open Door Mission, Nebraska Recycles partner for electronic recycling event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Open Door Mission and Nebraska Recycles are partnering up.

On Saturday, anyone could drop off old electronics - for free - and support the Open Door Mission.

Cars kept rolling through the parking lot of Dingman’s Collision Center, loaded up with old electronics.

“People have been home for a couple of months and maybe have come across some of those electronics that have been gathering dust, maybe in the basement or sitting in the living room,” said Kristen Dineen, public relations coordinator for the mission.

Things like old computers - hard drives - even cellphones.

Now they've got a place to bring them.

“Nebraska Recycles is waiving the fee. 100 percent of the proceeds is going towards the Open Door Mission to help the hungry and the homeless in our community,” Dineen said.

This is an annual event - people dropping off electronics are encouraged to make a donation in place of the recycling fee.

This year - the money raised is even more important because of the financial strain the coronavirus pandemic has put on the mission and families in the community.

“The need is real in our community and our donors are stepping up and being so generous because everybody sees we’re all best together,” said Gwynne Gonnerman with the mission.

People dropping off their used electronics feel the need and are jumping at the opportunity to help.

The collection today lasted from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

If you couldn’t drop off today - the Open Door Mission’s three community outreach centers are always accepting donations. More information can be found at their website.

