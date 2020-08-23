Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate bomb threat at Millard North High School

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police raced to a metro high school after a threat surfaced online.

A bomb threat toward Millard North High School was made on a social media post on Saturday.

OPD was alerted to the post and immediately rushed to the school.

Officials on scene tell me they had bomb dogs search the school out of an abundance of caution.

Police say early on in the investigation they were able to identify a suspect.

“We were able to determine who the suspect was in that. we were able to make contact with him and it was determined to be a juvenile. That juvenile has been taken into custody for questioning,” says Lt. Shane Myers.

Police say they are continuing to continue to investigate and they are working with the school district.

There is no threat to the public.

