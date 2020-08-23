Douglas County honors 100 years of 19th Amendment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One hundred years ago this month, the 19th Amendment passed -- giving women the right to vote.

Douglas County is honoring the occasion this week. The event will be livestreamed on Douglas County’s Facebook page.

Aug. 18 was the exact day marking the 100 year anniversary. The history of the 19th Amendment is complex and an important part of our county’s history.

That’s why Douglas County Commissioner Mary Ann Borgeson is hosting a virtual celebration to dive into history and talk about the continued importance of voting.

It’s an event meant to empower women to keep up the work of suffragettes -- she hopes this will be a call to action for the upcoming election.

“I think it’s important for all women, all people, to understand the fight that took place for us to be able to establish the right to vote in American history,” Borgeson said.

Borgeson has walked in this year’s reenactment of the rose bowl parade alongside descendants of the original suffragettes.

