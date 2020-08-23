Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Hot stretch of weather continues

By David Koeller
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Full sunshine and a south breeze gave us one of the hottest days of the year so far with temperatures in the middle and upper 90s around the metro. Officially topping 99 at Eppley Airfield here in Omaha. It will stay hot through the evening hours, holding onto the 90s through 8pm or so in the metro. Some cooling overnight with mostly clear skies. Temperatures should drop into the low 70s for the metro, with upper 60s outside the metro.

Monday is looking just as hot with temperatures soaring into the upper 90s to right around 100 degrees once again. While humidity will not be terrible, it will be enough to push the heat index up to about 105 during the late afternoon and early evening. No break on Tuesday, a near copy of the forecast with highs near 100. We’ll do it again for Wednesday, and for Thursday. Be sure to have a plan to keep yourself cool and hydrated if you have to be outdoors. While we are not seeing the extreme heat indices that we saw earlier this summer, the extended stretch of very hot weather can still tax the body if proper precautions are not taken.

Heat index stays near 105 through Thursday
Heat index stays near 105 through Thursday(WOWT)

Perhaps a light at the end of the tunnel by the end of the week, as the weather pattern that has brought us the heat begins to break down. Temperatures slide into the lower 90s on Friday with an isolated afternoon storm possible. Temperatures should continue to drop slightly, into the upper 80s by the weekend. Rain chances start to increase by Sunday evening, lasting into Monday and Tuesday. This should help to eventually drop our temperatures finally into the lower 80s!

