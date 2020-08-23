Advertisement

Car crashes into Hartland Bar-B-Que Sunday morning

By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The owners of Hartland Bar-B-Que are picking up the pieces after a car slammed into the front of their restaurant near 54th Street and Radial Highway on Sunday morning.

Omaha Police responded to the restaurant at 4:11 a.m. as the call initially came in as a burglary.

When officers arrived, they saw the black sedan had crashed through the storefront and believe it set off the security alarm during the impact.

The vehicle was abandoned and none of the four occupants were located. Surveillance footage has been obtained by investigators.

The owners of the restaurant say they had just made repairs to their door after a robbery a month ago.

They are hurt because whoever did this did not stick around -- now the restaurant owners have to close for at least a day to try and make repairs.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Car crashes into Hartland Bar-B-Que

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The owners of Hartland Bar-B-Que are picking up the pieces after a car slammed into the front of their restaurant.

Coronavirus

Sunday Aug. 23 COVID-19 update: 65 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

1 person injured in Sunday morning shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Police investigate an early Sunday morning shooting.

News

Car crashes into Hartland Bar-B-Que

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Car crashes into Hartland Bar-B-Que Sunday morning.

Latest News

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Heat wave locked in place for the next several days

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We'll start Sunday once again near 70°, with mostly sunny skies warming us into the mid-90s.

News

Omaha Police investigate bomb threat at Millard North High School

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
Police say early on in the investigation they were able to identify a suspect.

News

Omaha firefighters investigating blaze at funeral home

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell and Ashly Richardson
Firefighters responded to a blaze inside a funeral home near 24th and J Streets early Saturday morning, according to a release issued by the Omaha Fire Department.

News

Open Door Mission, Nebraska Recycles partner for electronic recycling event

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
On Saturday, anyone could drop off old electronics - for free - and support the Open Door Mission.

News

Fire breaks out in funeral home overnight

Updated: 18 hours ago
Firefighters responded to a blaze inside a funeral home near 24th and J Streets early Saturday morning.

News

Old electronics? Recycle with the Open Door Mission, Nebraska Recycles

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Open Door Mission and Nebraska Recycles partnered up for a recycling event Saturday focusing on electronics.