Westside is motivated, hoping to make another deep run

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Westside football team still thinks about their 35-0 loss to Bellevue West in the Class A state championship game last November.

They feel fortunate, knowing not everyone is as lucky, to have the opportunity to be on the field and have a chance to try and get back to the big game this year.

Head Coach Brett Froindt says it was a humbling experience they’ll definitely learn from.

”Collectively, we have talked a lot about it. I think it has motivated some of the guys, but we’ll see as the season goes along how much it drives them because that’s the real test,” Froindt said.

Starting quarterback Cole Payton and two-way player Avante Dickerson are both back for their senior seasons.

They both said the loss is a big motivator.

”In every which way, it motivates us. In the weight room, on the field -- just not getting the job done last year at the end just lights a fire,” Payton said.

The team scrimmaged Thursday, exactly a week from their first game.

Froindt said they have to be focused on week one and nothing else right now.

The Warriors host Creighton Prep Thursday night.

