Advertisement

Small town Iowa makes a big comeback from 2019 historic flooding

Perseverance has paid off for the people of Percival Iowa; proving they were down but never out
By Tara Campbell
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “This Rose of Sharon has survived two floods and it blooms every year like that,” said Janice Chaney. She and her husband spent months working to repair their home after last year’s flood; their flowering tree was a big part of the motivation.

“I figured if something like that can live through it,” said Chaney. “It gives you hope that you can, too.”

And live through it they did; coming together as a community while also receiving the kindness of strangers.

“We’ve had people that have come to help clean up and that helped a lot to give us the energy to go on you could say,” said Chaney.

Together, this town has cleaned up debris, seeded lawns, and rebuilt homes. Perhaps their greatest pride is bringing back their park.

“We’ve got a hometown pride community here in Percival that does a lot, and it’s just basically everyone pitching in their time and effort,” said Brian Spurlock, as he watched his children play. “Keeping things nice for the current generations and the generations to come.”

That commitment to helping out young and old is a large part of what brought this town back.

“The majority of the town is a retirement-based community and they’ve got nowhere else to go but home,” said Phil Peters. “So it’s nice to get people back in their homes.”

This year’s dry weather came as a big relief and a big help.

“Thankfully we haven’t had a lot of water this year,” said Peters. “Which has really helped get the ground table dried out so that people could get their basements cleaned and that kind of stuff.”

As for Janice Chaney, the comeback is no surprise.

“I was sure of it because it’s a sturdy stock that lives here in Percival -- they’re willing to get things done.”

6 News asked several of those who have returned to Percival if they feel safe from another flood.

They said the Army Corps of Engineers’ work to repair the levee system has given them a lot more confidence in coming back.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One year later: Percival, Iowa makes comeback after flooding

Updated: 1 hour ago
That commitment to helping out young and old is a large part of what brought this town back.

News

OPD beefs up gang unit after increase in violent crimes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
OPD has added new gang liaisons to the unit.

News

Omaha Police Gang Unit bolstered

Updated: 3 hours ago
A spike in gang-related violence in Omaha has led the police department to bolster their gang unit.

News

Local doctors advise getting flu shot early

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, seasonal illness is on the way.

Latest News

News

$2 million bond set for Millard North teacher accused of sexual assault

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Roger Hamer
Andrew McGreevy, a Millard North teacher accused of sexual assault appeared in court Friday afternoon.

News

$2 million bond set for Millard North teacher accused of sexual assault

Updated: 5 hours ago
Andrew McGreevy, a Millard North teacher accused of sexual assault appeared in court Friday afternoon.

News

Local doctors advise getting flu shot early

Updated: 5 hours ago
Health department officials want people to get their flu shots this season as soon as possible.

News

Local leaders react to Gov. Ricketts’ veto of hair discrimination bill

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
A bill aimed to ban natural hair discrimination within the workplace was vetoed by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts last week.

News

Iowa unemployment rate drops to 6.6% in July

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped significantly in July but remained far higher than the rate before the coronavirus pandemic led to an economic slowdown.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Heat wave arrives this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Some of the warmest weather in nearly a month moving in today, and we only get hotter over the weekend. A heat wave building that will last through much of next week.