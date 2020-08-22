Advertisement

Saturday Aug. 22 COVID-19 update: Bellevue East staffmember tests positive

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Bellevue East staffmember tests positive

Bellevue Public Schools reported Saturday a staffmember has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The district and Sarpy/Cass Health Department are working on contact tracing of the case. Those within the class, teams or building identified as being high-risk or low-risk to exposure have been notified.

80 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 80 new COVID-19 cases for Saturday.

There is one new death reported. The total number of deaths is at 150. A man in his 60s has died.

The county’s total number of cases since the outbreak began is 12,600.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Aug. 21 COVID-19 updated
Aug. 20 COVID-19 update
Aug. 19 COVID-19 update
Aug. 17 COVID-19 update
Aug. 16 COVID-19 update
Aug. 15 COVID-19 update
Aug. 14 COVID-19 update
Aug. 13 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Expert weighs in on safety of outdoor dining

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
The COVID-19 pandemic has driven many people to look to the outdoors when it comes to meal time. But is eating al fresco a safer option than eating inside?

National Politics

US Postal Service launches new Election Mail website

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT
The website is in response to expected increases in mail-in voting for the Nov. 3 Election Day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Mayor vetoes Omaha council amendments to fund mental-health programs, add health director

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
Mayor Jean Stothert officially quashed the Omaha City Council amendments put forth this week that would have provided funds for workforce services and mental-health programs, and installed a part-time health director for the city.

Coronavirus

Texas woman loses dad to COVID, nearly loses other close family members, lost job

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT
|
One woman endured the nightmare possibility of losing nearly all her closest family members to coronavirus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Friday Aug. 21 COVID-19 update: Millard Schools reports 6 more cases

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Coronavirus

As US deaths mount, virus takes outsized toll on minorities

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
As many as 215,000 more people than usual died in the U.S. during the first seven months of 2020, suggesting that the number of lives lost to the coronavirus is significantly higher than the official toll. And half the dead were people of color.

National

High school football team under quarantine in Kansas

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

National

High school football team under quarantine in Kansas

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT
|
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

National Politics

Postmaster general tells Senate he supports voting by mail

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT
|
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before a Senate committee Friday.

National Politics

DNC night 4: Joe Biden addresses the nation

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT
|
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president