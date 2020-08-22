Saturday Aug. 22 COVID-19 update: Bellevue East staffmember tests positive

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Bellevue East staffmember tests positive

Bellevue Public Schools reported Saturday a staffmember has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The district and Sarpy/Cass Health Department are working on contact tracing of the case. Those within the class, teams or building identified as being high-risk or low-risk to exposure have been notified.

80 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 80 new COVID-19 cases for Saturday.

There is one new death reported. The total number of deaths is at 150. A man in his 60s has died.

The county’s total number of cases since the outbreak began is 12,600.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

