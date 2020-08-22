Advertisement

Omaha firefighters investigating blaze at funeral home

Firefighters responded to a blaze inside a funeral home near 24th and J Streets early Saturday morning, according to a release issued by the Omaha Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to a blaze inside a funeral home near 24th and J Streets early Saturday morning, according to a release issued by the Omaha Fire Department.(WOWT)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters responded to a blaze inside a funeral home near 24th and J Streets early Saturday morning, according to a release issued by the Omaha Fire Department.

At 12:10 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the Good Shepherd Funeral Home which has apartments above it where smoke was emanating from.

Fire crews found heavy smoke inside and had a difficult time locating the fire because of the layout of the building. A second alarm fire was declared.

Three residents were displaced but uninjured. The fire was brought under control at 1:04 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation while $80,000 in damage to the structure and $75,000 to the contents of the building was estimated.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Saturday Aug. 22 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 80 new cases, 1 death

Updated: moments ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

National

AP EXCLUSIVE: US faces back-to-school laptop shortage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s three biggest computer companies, Lenovo, HP and Dell, have told school districts they have a shortage of nearly 5 million laptops.

News

Update on the Grizzly Creek Fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
Some progress has been made on the Grizzly Creek Fire burning near Glenwood Springs. It’s now at 22% contained and has burned 29,992 acres.

Forecast

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Hot stretch of weather ahead!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs back in the low to mid-90s! Winds will be from the SSW 7-15 mph. A few isolated showers or storms are possible later this afternoon and evening, primarily north of I-80.

Latest News

News

North Omaha’s Heart Ministry Center updates nearly finished

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lauren Taylor
The Heart Ministry Center is ready to debut its newly updated facilities within the next two weeks. The center will see patients for medical, dental, and vision services.

News

Expert weighs in on safety of outdoor dining

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
The COVID-19 pandemic has driven many people to look to the outdoors when it comes to meal time. But is eating al fresco a safer option than eating inside?

News

Omaha businesses train to defeat systemic racism

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
The Omaha group “Inclusive Communities” has been working to bring solutions to our schools, businesses, and community members.

News

North Omaha’s Heart Ministry Center updates nearly finished

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Heart Ministry Center is ready to debut its newly updated facilities within the next two weeks.

News

Omaha businesses train to defeat systemic racism

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Omaha group “Inclusive Communities” has been working to bring solutions to our schools, businesses, and community members.

News

Outdoor dining booms during pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
The COVID-19 pandemic has driven many people to look to the outdoors when it comes to meal time.