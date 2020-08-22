Advertisement

Omaha businesses train to defeat systemic racism

By Alex McLoon
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some metro area businesses are turning to an organization to attack systemic racism.

Across the country --and here in Omaha -- some have demonstrated this year to raise awareness to systemic racism.

The Omaha group “Inclusive Communities” has been working to bring solutions to our schools, businesses, and community members.

“Our mission is to confront prejudice bigotry and discrimination. And a lot of times people refer to our programming and the conversations that we facilitate for them as a game-changing or transformational,” said Maggie Wood, executive director.

The group started a transformational program called “Lead Diversity” last year.

In its inaugural class, 25 people spent the past year attending a series of workshops focused on creating diversity and inclusion opportunities.

The pandemic forced in-person graduation to go virtual.

Graduates are called advocates -- they can either be individuals or organizations like the Greater Omaha Chamber.

“More than anything I’ve learned from my fellow classmates. I think the real value of what we have here is that we’re all in this together working toward a common goal of increased equity and inclusion,” said Greater Omaha Chamber Director of transportation development Stephen Osberg.

This was the first class of its kind.

Wood says her organization is ready to expand its class size for this coming year.

“This year we were supposed to only do 30 but we were like, we got to take all 36 of these individuals and there’s so many people that we weren’t even able to pull into the program because there’ a capacity limit,” she said.

Lead Diversity’s vision sees no limit on implementing serious social change.

Those in the next class met for the first time today and are expected to graduate next June.

Other prominent graduates in this first-class include employees from Mutual of Omaha, OPPD, and Union Pacific.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Omaha’s Heart Ministry Center updates nearly finished

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Taylor
The Heart Ministry Center is ready to debut its newly updated facilities within the next two weeks. The center will see patients for medical, dental, and vision services.

News

Expert weighs in on safety of outdoor dining

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Emily Dwire
The COVID-19 pandemic has driven many people to look to the outdoors when it comes to meal time. But is eating al fresco a safer option than eating inside?

News

North Omaha’s Heart Ministry Center updates nearly finished

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Heart Ministry Center is ready to debut its newly updated facilities within the next two weeks.

News

Omaha businesses train to defeat systemic racism

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Omaha group “Inclusive Communities” has been working to bring solutions to our schools, businesses, and community members.

Latest News

News

Outdoor dining booms during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The COVID-19 pandemic has driven many people to look to the outdoors when it comes to meal time.

News

Small town Iowa makes a big comeback from 2019 historic flooding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Perseverance has paid off for the people of Percival Iowa; proving they were down but never out as they comeback from 2019's historic flooding

News

One year later: Percival, Iowa makes comeback after flooding

Updated: 2 hours ago
That commitment to helping out young and old is a large part of what brought this town back.

News

OPD beefs up gang unit after increase in violent crimes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
OPD has added new gang liaisons to the unit.

News

Omaha Police Gang Unit bolstered

Updated: 5 hours ago
A spike in gang-related violence in Omaha has led the police department to bolster their gang unit.

News

Local doctors advise getting flu shot early

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, seasonal illness is on the way.