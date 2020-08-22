Omaha businesses train to defeat systemic racism

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some metro area businesses are turning to an organization to attack systemic racism.

Across the country --and here in Omaha -- some have demonstrated this year to raise awareness to systemic racism.

The Omaha group “Inclusive Communities” has been working to bring solutions to our schools, businesses, and community members.

“Our mission is to confront prejudice bigotry and discrimination. And a lot of times people refer to our programming and the conversations that we facilitate for them as a game-changing or transformational,” said Maggie Wood, executive director.

The group started a transformational program called “Lead Diversity” last year.

In its inaugural class, 25 people spent the past year attending a series of workshops focused on creating diversity and inclusion opportunities.

The pandemic forced in-person graduation to go virtual.

Graduates are called advocates -- they can either be individuals or organizations like the Greater Omaha Chamber.

“More than anything I’ve learned from my fellow classmates. I think the real value of what we have here is that we’re all in this together working toward a common goal of increased equity and inclusion,” said Greater Omaha Chamber Director of transportation development Stephen Osberg.

This was the first class of its kind.

Wood says her organization is ready to expand its class size for this coming year.

“This year we were supposed to only do 30 but we were like, we got to take all 36 of these individuals and there’s so many people that we weren’t even able to pull into the program because there’ a capacity limit,” she said.

Lead Diversity’s vision sees no limit on implementing serious social change.

Those in the next class met for the first time today and are expected to graduate next June.

Other prominent graduates in this first-class include employees from Mutual of Omaha, OPPD, and Union Pacific.

