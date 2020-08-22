North Omaha’s Heart Ministry Center updates nearly finished

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a big make-over for a North Omaha nonprofit dedicated to helping those in need.

The Heart Ministry Center is ready to debut its newly updated facilities within the next two weeks. The center will see patients for medical, dental, and vision services.

For months, the center has been making a few improvements. Eric Crawford, CEO, says the center is expanding for healthcare services.

“So, we will go from three medical exam rooms to four,” said Crawford. “Two dental chairs to four, and then we’ll also add vision to our healthcare services.”

Crawford says these types of services are very much needed in the north Omaha community.

“Medical and dental are free,” said Crawford. “We’ll add vision to our services and that’ll be free, as well.”

The expansion will allow Heart Ministry to serve more clients in a more dignified way.

The center is also opening a brand new laundromat facility, complete with 24 washers and dryers.

“It’s a need in the community to access clean clothes, or lack of is a big issue in North Omaha,” said Crawford. “And so, just being able to provide that service and connect our clients with clean clothes, is going to be huge.”

These services are needed now more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even during the difficult times, Heart Ministry is still helping people find jobs and feeding the hungry.

According to Crawford, this year is expected to be a record for food handed out at the pantry. In a normal year, the center gives out about 3.5 million pounds of food.

In the last four months, the center has given out more than 2 million pounds of food to families in need.

“There’s a greater need for food when people’s financial situations have been adjusted, or their hours are cut back with their job,” said Crawford. “And so, the need for food may increase, and we try to acknowledge that, and be thoughtful in providing those food services.”

The new expansion is set to be up and running the first week of September. If you’re in need of services at the Heart Ministry Center, more information can be found at their website.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.