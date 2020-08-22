Nebraska cuts costs, furloughs 51 employees for the rest of 2020 starting in September

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska athletic department announced Friday that they will be making cost saving measures starting in September.

51 athletic department employees will be furloughed from September 1 through December 31.

The remaining staff will all take 10 percent salary reductions during that same timeframe.

“The postponement of the fall sports season, and specifically the football season, has put us in the position of making some very difficult decisions that impact every member of our staff,” Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “In my three decades as an athletic director, I have always said that people are our most valuable resource and there is no question that is true here at Nebraska. These are outstanding staff members and great people, and that is what makes this a particularly tough day.”

The university made similar moves back in June when they eliminated 17 positions in athletics and a 10 percent reduction for overall expenses in the 2021 fiscal year.

