Advertisement

Nebraska cuts costs, furloughs 51 employees for the rest of 2020 starting in September

Source: MGN
Source: MGN(MGN)
By Rex Smith
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska athletic department announced Friday that they will be making cost saving measures starting in September.

51 athletic department employees will be furloughed from September 1 through December 31.

The remaining staff will all take 10 percent salary reductions during that same timeframe.

“The postponement of the fall sports season, and specifically the football season, has put us in the position of making some very difficult decisions that impact every member of our staff,” Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “In my three decades as an athletic director, I have always said that people are our most valuable resource and there is no question that is true here at Nebraska. These are outstanding staff members and great people, and that is what makes this a particularly tough day.”

The university made similar moves back in June when they eliminated 17 positions in athletics and a 10 percent reduction for overall expenses in the 2021 fiscal year.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Westside is motivated, hoping to make another deep run

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rex Smith
The Westside football team still thinks about their 35-0 loss to Bellevue West in the Class A state championship game last November.They feel fortunate, knowing not everyone is as lucky, to have the opportunity to be on the field and have a chance to try and get back to the big game this year.

Sports

Iowa to discontinue 4 sports due to anticipated revenue loss

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rex Smith
The Iowa athletic department announced the discontinuation of four varsity sports one their 2020/21 seasons are completed on Friday.In an open letter to fans, the school said they’re making the move because of the lost revenue from not having fall sports, particularly football, in 2020.

Sports

11 Husker families request Big Ten documents, could end in lawsuit

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
11 families are listed on a letter addressed to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. The Nebraska football families are asking for results of the vote that moved to fall sports.

Sports

Union Omaha adds two homegrown players

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Union Omaha adds two players to the roster and they are two men who know Omaha’s soccer supporters well. Brian Holt is a native, he played in college at Creighton winning a number of awards with the Bluejays.

Latest News

Sports

Millard North gets ready, taking things day by day

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Longtime Millard North head coach Fred Petito doesn’t know what to expect this season.He’s not sure entirely what his team will look like, and he’s not sure if they’ll be able to make it through an entire season without the coronavirus putting an end to things early.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

Union settle for a tie against Forward Madison

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Omaha Union and Forward Madison finish level in a 1-1 tie at Werner Park.Depsite controlling a big part of the first half possession the Owls went to the locker room 1-1.

Sports

Big Ten commissioner doubles down on decision to postpone fall sports

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren wrote an open letter to the Big Ten community on Wednesday where he reaffirmed the conference’s decision to postpone fall sports.

Sports

Omaha’s Steven Nelson puts undefeated record on the line September 5th

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
It will be a big night for B&B Boxing Academy in Las Vegas. Steven Nelson, who’s won all 16 of his fights with 13 knockouts, is on the under card before Jamel Herring takes the ring.

Sports

Growing evidence for those who support fall college football

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
It’s been a week since Scott Frost made the case football players are safer playing football than not. In the past seven days his position has attracted a lot of support from those who have the most to lose, 81 husker parents.