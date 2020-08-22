Advertisement

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Hot stretch of weather ahead!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A hot stretch of weather is ahead! We topped out in the low to mid-90s Friday, and are looking to continue that trend this weekend.

Saturday is starting off with mostly clear skies and temperatures near the 70° mark in the Metro. Storms are primarily concentrated in north central and northeastern Iowa this morning, but an isolated storm may clip areas like Denison and Carrol, Iowa.

Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies today with highs back in the low to mid-90s! Winds will be from the SSW 7-15 mph. A few isolated showers or storms are possible later this afternoon and evening, primarily north of I-80.

Hour by hour forecast
Hour by hour forecast(WOWT)

We’ll start Sunday once again near 70°, with mostly sunny skies warming us into the low to mid-90s. High in the mid to upper-90s move in Monday through Thursday of next week, with mostly dry conditions. Thankfully, dew points won’t be terribly high, keeping heat indices at bay. It’ll still feel like the upper-90s and lower-triple digits, so find ways to beat the heat!

The heat is on!
The heat is on!(WOWT)

Our best chances for rain hold off until the end of next week, with some relief in temperatures arriving as well.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

