Iowa to discontinue 4 sports due to anticipated revenue loss

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa athletic department announced the discontinuation of four varsity sports one their 2020/21 seasons are completed on Friday.

In an open letter to fans, the school said they’re making the move because of the lost revenue from not having fall sports, particularly football, in 2020.

“University of Iowa Athletics now projects lost revenue of approximately $100 million and an overall deficit between $60-75 million this fiscal year. A loss of this magnitude will take years to overcome. We have a plan to recover, but the journey will be challenging,” the statement said.

The four sports are:

Men’s gymnastics

Men’s tennis

Women’s swimming and diving

Men’s swimming and diving

“We are heartbroken for our student-athletes, coaches and staff. We also understand how disappointing this is for our letterwinners, alumni, donors and community members who have helped build these programs,” the statement said.

