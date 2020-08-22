Advertisement

Dickerson is prepared for strong senior season

By Rex Smith
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There won’t be any text messages, phone calls, college visits or constant questions about what he’ll do.

Avante Dickerson is committed to become a Minnesota Gopher and that has freed him up to only have to think about Westside’s next opponent this season.

“When I didn’t commit, I was just having messages all over my phone. I’m always busy on the phone all the time,” Dickerson said. “So, I’m kind of stress free. I can focus on what I have to do now and get ready for week one and help my team out.”

An ultra-focused Dickerson can only help improve his game and all the success he had in 2019.

That includes helping Westside get to the state championship game where they ultimately lost.

This year, they hope to get redemption.

“We’ve just got to keep working hard. Keep working hard and then good things will happen. So, we keep working hard on and off the field in the weight room and good things will come out,” Dickerson said.

“We have a lot of guys returning. We have a lot of seniors and juniors on the offensive side of the ball and defensive side of the ball. So, it’s a lot of experience.”

Westside opens their season when they host Creighton Prep Thursday night.

