Clay’s Evening Forecast - Heat sticks around through next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A hot stretch of weather is ahead! We topped out in the low to mid-90s Saturday, and are looking to continue that trend into the new work week.

forecast (forecast)

We’ll start Sunday once again near 70°, with mostly sunny skies warming us into the low to mid-90s. High in the mid to upper-90s move in Monday through Thursday of next week, with mostly dry conditions. Thankfully, dew points won’t be terribly high, keeping heat indices at bay. It’ll still feel like the upper-90s and lower-triple digits, so find ways to beat the heat!

Our best chances for rain hold off until the end of next week, with some relief in temperatures arriving as well.

