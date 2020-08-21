Union Omaha adds two homegrown players

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Union Omaha adds two players to the roster and they are two men who know Omaha’s soccer supporters well. Brian Holt is a native, he played in college at Creighton winning a number of awards with the Bluejays. In 2014 he signed with another team that goes by the same name as the one here, Philadelphia Union of the MLS.

The other player is Manny Lira, who’s a grinder. Manny has a day job and a family, very busy, he also has been playing on the weekends. Manny grew up in south Omaha, overcoming a ton of challenges. Despite that he helped build South’s high school soccer program. Manny has been around the team the past six months, on a trial basis, but today he hit the field for the first time as a professional soccer player. A day special not only because of that, but it just so happens to be his birthday.

Union is 2-0-2 after a 1-1 tie last night against Forward Madison. The team will be back on the field Sunday night at North Texas.

