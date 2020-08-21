Advertisement

Tropical Storm Laura forms in Atlantic, TD 14 remains weak

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - TD 13 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Laura in the Atlantic while TD 14 remains disorganized in the Caribbean Sea.

Laura
Laura(Laura)

Hurricane Hunters found winds up to 45mph with Laura, but also found the center of the storm was roughly 80 miles south of where they thought it was. So while the storm is a bit stronger, a shift in the track to the south could mean a lot of interaction with islands in the Caribbean. This could lead to Laura weakening or even dissipating. If she stays north, over open water, then she has a much better chance of strengthening.

TD 14
TD 14(TD 14)

TD 14 has a very pronounced spin on satellite, but is exposed right now. Meaning there is nearly no thunderstorm activity around the center. In order for strengthening to occur, TD 14 will have to produce some storms around its center.

Visible
Visible(Visible)

Dry air and some wind shear from the southwest may make that pretty difficult for the small depression. Regardless, TD 14 is forecast to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend which could also cause weakening.

Interests along the Gulf Coast should be watching both storms closely. If they can hold together or strengthen they could both pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

