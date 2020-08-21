Students return to metro colleges in hopes of dodging COVID-19 outbreaks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) It wasn’t a typical move-in day for students at the University of Nebraska Omaha campus Thursday. School officials are staggering their time in order to prevent overcrowding, but that didn’t seem to be getting anyone down.

“I’m really excited about getting back interacting with my classmates as much as can,” said Gwyn Semanisin, as she and her mother unloaded her belongings from their pick-up truck. “But also just keeping in mind how to make sure everyone stays healthy and safe.”

Whether they can stay healthy and safe is big unknown; the chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Lincoln reminding students it’s largely up to them.

“You hold the success of this semester in your hands,” said Ronnie Green. “It’s a hard truth, but it’s the truth. Your responsible behavior will be key.”

And the students 6 News spoke with said they’ll do their best to uphold that responsibility.

“I mean I have my close circle of friends and we’ve already been hanging out a little bit so I think we’ll just keep on that path,” said Jenoa Jurgens, a freshman at UNO.

But keeping on a mask and keeping their distance might not be so easy.

“I think the hardest part is because I’m a really social person I want to meet a bunch of people,” said Jurgens.

Universities and colleges across the state are putting plenty of policies in place. From temperature checks to self-screening apps, and on-campus testing; counting on their students to step up.

“You know hanging out in smaller groups, not necessarily going to the party scene and stuff like that,” said Jack Hoogeveen, a Creighton law student. “I’m trying to take more precautions. If I do go to a restaurant I try to sit outside and stay socially distanced.”

The Creighton students 6 News spoke with said they’ll try their best to keep themselves and others safe.

“Me and my roommates, we don’t really go out anymore,” said Aiga Tigilau. “So we’re just trying to stay in. We don’t want to risk doing anything, or catching anything.”

Creighton tested more than 2000 students and staff as they returned to campus this week. Ten people have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now in isolation either on or off-campus. There are still some tests yet to come back.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.