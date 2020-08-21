Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Very sparse rain chances as the heat builds in this weekend.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few spotty showers are moving in from the north this morning but they will have a very tough time holding on after sunrise. Showers won’t amount to much at all but they will leave some clouds in the area for the day. Highs will get a chance to reach the lower 90s this afternoon with a south breeze and a little humidity.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

A few more showers or storms are possible overnight into early Saturday but again I expect most of those to have a tough time holding on and will likely stay north. Embrace any rain that falls because the chances are slim for then next week.

3 Day
3 Day(WOWT)

Heat will be the story this weekend and into early next week with highs well into the 90s. Luckily it won’t be incredibly humid as dew points will be in the 60s most of this stretch. That should heat index values near 100 at their warmest each afternoon. Check out the 10 day forecast here:

10 Day Forecast

