Reduced air quality possible this weekend

Wildfire smoke and pollen could cause issues
By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As large wildfires burn in parts of California and across the mountain west, upper level winds will try to send some of the smoke into our area. It has the potential to lower air quality in the area and impact those that are sensitive the most. It will also bring some colorful sunrises and sunsets to the area.

Another factor to consider in the air quality this weekend will be the high pollen counts. Weed pollen has been the issue all week and counts remain high into the weekend. Ragweed, pigweed and nettle are the primary pollen and are likely the cause of many of the issues for allergy sufferers.

