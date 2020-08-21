OPD beefs up gang unit after increase in violent crimes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say there’s a spike in gang related crime in Omaha.

Now, the Omaha police department is beefing up their gang unit.

The spike of violent crimes is happening in North Omaha in particular, according to leaders in the gang unit.

Right now they say community engagement is one of the most important things for them to do to help prevent violent crime.

In recent months, gang unit members have had to stop the community engagement side of things because of the pandemic.

These officers are playing a game a basketball but, it’s much more than just a game.

They’re actually working to prevent violent crime from happening in the first place.

And, that starts with outreach to the community’s kids.

“It’s nice to see the police officers out here. we have some young boys growing up around here that are in high school. they do come around and play basketball around here,” says Keisha McLemore

The gang unit has been doing this for years.

But, when the pandemic hit, officers had to stop.

Gang unit leaders say that interaction was helping to keep numbers down until that point.

“It’s really paying off. especially here in North Omaha. if you’ve seen the crime numbers from 2015 to 2020 and the number of violent crimes and how it’s decreased since then, a lot of it has to do with, attribute to community outreach,” says Sgt. Dan martin, OPD gang unit.

There’s more that goes into changing the numbers besides a game of basketball.

OPD has added new gang liaisons to the unit.

The liaisons are specially trained officers that are pulled up to the gang unit when there’s an increase in gang activity.

Sgt. Dan Martin says the addition of the liaisons has made an instant impact on the unit.

“When we have a shots fired call for example and we have video of that we can immediately start to follow up on that. That doesn’t have to wait to go to a detective and we can immediately make arrests sometimes within the next 24 hours of just somebody shooting randomly at houses or rival gang territory, says Sgt. Martin.

Sgt. Martin says they’ve been able to focus on taking illegal guns off the streets.

“With precision focus we hone in on gang members that we know are being violent. A lot of times these traffic stops that we make and we get guns, we have prior intelligence of those people being armed, those people being responsible for violent crime,” says Sgt. Martin.

The gang unit is also working with a number of local organizations to get the number of violent crimes down.

