Man records Derecho destroy his business

An Iowa man is sharing incredible video that shows how he survived last week’s Derecho and how it destroyed his business.

Brendan McCormick owns McCormick Painting Services in Cedar Rapids. The video begins with him walking around his business on August 10 as he was preparing to do some final touches on the interior of his headquarters. He noticed how the wind outside was picking up and continued to go about his business.

As the video progresses you will see McCormick open the door several times as the storm intensified while it swept across Iowa. He eventually sought shelter in the bathroom inside the building. It was a decision that may have saved his life because while he was taking shelter, the sound of the storm pounding at his building became louder. At one point, he opened the bathroom door to see and hear the roof shaking. Suddenly, a small part of it ripped.

Then all of it.

McCormick kept his composure and continued to record the video. By now, the bathroom door opened to the outside. You can see the Derecho whipping debris (and his business) in all directions.

McCormick estimates he was in the bathroom for about a half hour. Water was pouring in from the ceiling. Strangely, he discovered a visitor with him. A frog was sitting on the toilet seat.

Eventually, McCormick made his way outside the see the damage and talk to others who experienced the storm. He tells 6 News he is doing fine. He said hope is not lost and he will rebuild four times stronger than before.

He shared his video on Youtube.

