LPD: Molotov cocktails thrown at home, causing porch fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after Molotov cocktails were thrown at a home, causing a fire.

Around 9 a.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to a home on N 32nd Street, near 33rd and Potter Streets, for a report that Molotov cocktails were being thrown at a man’s house.

The 33-year old homeowner told officers he believed it had happened around 2:30 that morning and that Molotov cocktails were thrown at his neighbor’s house as well.

LPD said the neighbor’s 15-year old son was in the living room and looked out, when the teen noticed the front porch was on fire. According to officers, they were able to put the fire out themselves and only the porch, along with a baby seat, were damaged.

Investigators believe it appears to be a targeted incident. LPD said they believe the 33-year old was likely the original target and it was an accident that the suspects hit their neighbor’s house.

LPD is reviewing surveillance video. If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.

