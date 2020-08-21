Advertisement

LPD: Molotov cocktails thrown at home, causing porch fire

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after Molotov cocktails were thrown at a home.
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after Molotov cocktails were thrown at a home.(Station)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after Molotov cocktails were thrown at a home, causing a fire.

Around 9 a.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to a home on N 32nd Street, near 33rd and Potter Streets, for a report that Molotov cocktails were being thrown at a man’s house.

The 33-year old homeowner told officers he believed it had happened around 2:30 that morning and that Molotov cocktails were thrown at his neighbor’s house as well.

LPD said the neighbor’s 15-year old son was in the living room and looked out, when the teen noticed the front porch was on fire. According to officers, they were able to put the fire out themselves and only the porch, along with a baby seat, were damaged.

Investigators believe it appears to be a targeted incident. LPD said they believe the 33-year old was likely the original target and it was an accident that the suspects hit their neighbor’s house.

LPD is reviewing surveillance video. If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Friday Aug. 21 COVID-19 update: 102 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Students return to metro colleges in hopes of dodging COVID-19 outbreaks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
It wasn’t a typical move-in day for students at the University of Nebraska Omaha campus Thursday. School officials are staggering their time in order to prevent overcrowding, but that didn’t seem to be getting anyone down.

Knicely Done

Knicely Done- dugout donations

Updated: 2 hours ago
Knicely Done- Popular CWS t-shirt business donates merchandise before closing.

News

Man records derecho damage-- Daybreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
Watch WOWT 6 News Daybreak at 5 a.m.

First Alert Weather

Tropical Storm Laura forms in Atlantic, TD 14 remains weak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
TD 13 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Laura in the Atlantic while TD 14 remains disorganized in the Caribbean Sea.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Reduced air quality possible this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Lower air quality possible this weekend.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Very sparse rain chances as the heat builds in this weekend.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
A few spotty showers are moving in from the north this morning but they will have a very tough time holding on after sunrise.

State

MUST-SEE VIDEO: Man records derecho destroying his business

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kevin Westhues
Brendan McCormick recorded the Derecho destroy his business in Cedar Rapids, IA

News

Man records Derecho destroy his business

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Second Lady Karen Pence tours, campaigns in Omaha on Thursday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Local and national politics mixed in Omaha Thursday, with the star of the show being the second lady Karen Pence.