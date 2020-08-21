Advertisement

Iowa orders largest district to reopen schools despite COVID

File Photo.(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Iowa says its largest school district cannot begin the year with fully remote learning and must offer at least 50% in-person instruction, despite a worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Des Moines Public Schools, which has 32,000 students and 5,000 employees, is blasting the decision by Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration to deny its request for a waiver to allow for 100% online learning.

The district announced that it will file a lawsuit to challenge the state’s order to reopen schools, a prospect that it says is simply unsafe as the virus spreads through Iowa.

The looming legal showdown creates more uncertainty around the upcoming school year.

