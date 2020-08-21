Friday Aug. 21 COVID-19 update: 102 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

102 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 102 new COVID-19 cases for Friday.

There were two new deaths reported. The total number of deaths is at 149. Two women over 85 have passed.

The county’s total number of cases since the outbreak began is 12,520.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

