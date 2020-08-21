Advertisement

Friday Aug. 21 COVID-19 update: 102 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

102 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 102 new COVID-19 cases for Friday.

There were two new deaths reported. The total number of deaths is at 149. Two women over 85 have passed.

The county’s total number of cases since the outbreak began is 12,520.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

As US deaths mount, virus takes outsized toll on minorities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As many as 215,000 more people than usual died in the U.S. during the first seven months of 2020, suggesting that the number of lives lost to the coronavirus is significantly higher than the official toll. And half the dead were people of color.

High school football team under quarantine in Kansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

Postmaster general tells Senate he supports voting by mail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before a Senate committee Friday.

DNC night 4: Joe Biden addresses the nation

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president

Where to get a free face mask in Omaha

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Local authorities, resource centers, and medical providers are giving away free face masks in an effort to help fight the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Sen. Cassidy tests positive for virus, has COVID-19 symptoms

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Republican senator, 62, who is running for reelection on Nov. 3, is experiencing "mild symptoms that began this morning," from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Thursday Aug. 20 COVID-19 update: Millard North football player tests positive; Douglas County reports 67 new cases

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Officials: Some who went to huge Sturgis rally have COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota health officials warned Thursday that a number of people who attended the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this month, including some who came from out of state, have come down with COVID-19.

Rise in jobless claims reflects still-struggling US economy

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.