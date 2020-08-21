Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Heat wave arrives this weekend

By David Koeller
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunshine and a south breeze helped to push temperatures into the low 90s this afternoon, the warmest we have been in nearly a month. It will stay quite warm through sunset with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Quiet conditions with mainly clear skies are expected overnight, temperatures falling back into the upper 60s to near 70 by morning.

A potentially prolonged heat wave begins to take over the forecast for the weekend. Temperatures continue their slow climb on Saturday with highs in the metro around 94. There will be just enough moisture in the air to lead to an isolated storm in the afternoon, however much of the area will remain dry. Temperatures continue to climb on Sunday, with highs around 95.

Heat index forecast into next week
Heat index forecast into next week(WOWT)

Some of the hottest weather of the year is now expected as we head into next week. High temperatures will likely reach the mid and upper 90s each day Monday through Friday. The hottest is likely to be Wednesday or Thursday when highs may top out close to 100 degrees for parts of the area. If there is any bright side, it is that humidity levels will remain somewhat low, keeping the heat index from climbing to far into the 100s. Unfortunately, there is little to no chance for rain through at least Thursday, meaning drought conditions will continue to worsen. There does appear to be at least a slight chance for storms as the heat wave comes to an end Friday into Saturday of next week.

