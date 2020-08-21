$2 million bond set for Millard North teacher accused of sexual assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Andrew McGreevy, a Millard North teacher accused of sexual assault appeared in court Friday afternoon.

McGreevy’s bond was set at $2 million by Douglas County Judge Stephanie Hansen. He is facing charges of first-degree sexual assault, with each charge carrying a maximum of 50 years jail time; as well as third-degree sexual assault of a child, and a charge of felony child abuse.

McGreevy was initially accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student during a school production 12 years ago at a theater in Benson. According to court documents, the victim said he groped and molested her backstage while she was dressed in a hospital gown costume and waiting for her cue.

A Thursday police report indicated that additional reports had been filed. Authorities indicated more victims have come forward.

McGreevy, 40, was also ordered to have no contact with any of the victims, one of whom was 11 years old at the time of the alleged assault.

At Friday’s hearing, the public learned that a Facebook post led to McGreevy’s arrest for an assault that occurred more than a decade ago. At his bond hearing, his attorney argued that McGreevy had not had any recent charges made against him and that he was not a flight risk.

“Apparently, some ex-roommate of my client — male ex-roommate of my client — took out some kind of Facebook post and said ‘What about this guy,’ and then some people anonymously started to write in and provided some information. And that’s what started the whole thing,” attorney Steve Lefler said.

McGreevy is set to appear in court again on Sept. 21.

