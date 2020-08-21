11 Husker families request Big Ten documents, could end in lawsuit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 11 families are listed on a letter addressed to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren.

The Nebraska football families are asking for results of the vote that moved to fall sports, meeting minutes reflecting the vote, audio/video recordings and transcripts of meetings where votes were cast, conference rules/bylaws/regulations governing the decision making process and all data used/considered in making this decision.

If the documents are not delivered by noon Monday, the group says it will have no choice but to file suit.

The 11 groups of parents listed are Edward and Lisa McCaffrey, Marcus and Stephanie Newsom, Gene and Patti Benhart, Les and Leissa Piper, Dale Robinson, Craig and Teddi Domann, Mary Botts, Chris and Holli Nelson, Todd and Randa Banks, Steve and Traci Hannah and Glen and Allison Snodgrass.

