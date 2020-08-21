Advertisement

11 Husker families request Big Ten documents, could end in lawsuit

Nebraska's AD put to rest all presumptions of playing outside the Big Ten Conference during the Husker Nightly radio show on Thursday evening.
Nebraska's AD put to rest all presumptions of playing outside the Big Ten Conference during the Husker Nightly radio show on Thursday evening.
By Joe Nugent
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 11 families are listed on a letter addressed to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren.

The Nebraska football families are asking for results of the vote that moved to fall sports, meeting minutes reflecting the vote, audio/video recordings and transcripts of meetings where votes were cast, conference rules/bylaws/regulations governing the decision making process and all data used/considered in making this decision.

11 Huskers parents send Big Ten a letter requesting documentation
11 Huskers parents send Big Ten a letter requesting documentation(Gene Benhart)
11 Nebraska parents request documentation from Big Ten
11 Nebraska parents request documentation from Big Ten(Gene Benhart)

If the documents are not delivered by noon Monday, the group says it will have no choice but to file suit.

The 11 groups of parents listed are Edward and Lisa McCaffrey, Marcus and Stephanie Newsom, Gene and Patti Benhart, Les and Leissa Piper, Dale Robinson, Craig and Teddi Domann, Mary Botts, Chris and Holli Nelson, Todd and Randa Banks, Steve and Traci Hannah and Glen and Allison Snodgrass.

