Where to get a free face mask in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local authorities, resource centers, and medical providers are giving away free face masks in an effort to help fight the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

EVERY DAY: The Douglas County Health Department is also giving away free cloth face masks. You can get one at the DCHD office, located at 111S. 41st St., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

“Protect yourself and those around you,” the DCHD notice says.

SATURDAY: Omaha Police and Fire along with the First Responders Foundation and CHI Health will have a mask giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Homestyle Cafe, located at 88th and Maple streets.

OneWorld Community Health Center along with Verizon Wireless and DCHD will also be giving away masks from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center, located at 4920 S. 30th St.

SUNDAY: DCHD will also be giving away face masks from 2-4 p.m. at the Mexican Consulate, located behind the Dollar Tree store near 74th and Dodge streets.

Douglas County Health Department mask giveaway (Douglas County Health Department)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.