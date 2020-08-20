Advertisement

Where to get a free face mask in Omaha

(WRDW)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local authorities, resource centers, and medical providers are giving away free face masks in an effort to help fight the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

EVERY DAY: The Douglas County Health Department is also giving away free cloth face masks. You can get one at the DCHD office, located at 111S. 41st St., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

“Protect yourself and those around you,” the DCHD notice says.

SATURDAY: Omaha Police and Fire along with the First Responders Foundation and CHI Health will have a mask giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Homestyle Cafe, located at 88th and Maple streets.

OneWorld Community Health Center along with Verizon Wireless and DCHD will also be giving away masks from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center, located at 4920 S. 30th St.

SUNDAY: DCHD will also be giving away face masks from 2-4 p.m. at the Mexican Consulate, located behind the Dollar Tree store near 74th and Dodge streets.

Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Thursday, August 20, 2020
Douglas County Health Department mask giveaway
Douglas County Health Department mask giveaway(Douglas County Health Department)

