Union settle for a tie against Forward Madison

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Union and Forward Madison finish level in a 1-1 tie at Werner Park.

Depsite controlling a big part of the first half possession the Owls went to the locker room 1-1. The Owls goal came off a Sebastián Contreras penalty kick, he put it away in the upper right corner. Madison scored in the eighth minute, a header by Eric Leonard.

The second half was chippy, Omaha's Ferrety Sousa had the best opportunity to break the 1-1 tie, his shot went wide and he tried to catch his balance.

The result means Omaha Union remains undefeated through four matches, two wins and two ties. The Owls also move within five points of first place Greenville Triumph SC.

