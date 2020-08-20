Tropical Depression 13 and 14 have formed in the Atlantic and Caribbean

Tropical Depression 13 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean well east of Puerto Rico as of Thursday morning. It has a long way to travel but could be a tropical storm impacting southern Florida by early next week. It’s track near the islands of Cuba and Hispaniola will likely determine just how much it can strengthen. More time over land equals a weaker storm, more time over water equals a stronger storm upon it’s approach to mainland United States.

TD 13 Location (WOWT)

TD 13 Path (WOWT)

Tropical Depression 14 has also formed just south of Cuba but will likely be a slow mover and enter the gulf sometime early next week. It will need to be watched closely as well.

TD 14 Path (WOWT)

