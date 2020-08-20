Thursday Aug. 20 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 67 new cases
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
67 news cases in Douglas County
The Douglas County Health Department has reported 67 new COVID-19 cases for Thursday.
There were no new deaths reported. The total number of deaths remains at 147.
The county’s total number of cases since the outbreak began is 12,413.
REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.
Resource links
COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide
COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County
COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources
Get tested
Recent COVID-19 updates
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.