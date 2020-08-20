Advertisement

Thursday Aug. 20 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 67 new cases

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

67 news cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 67 new COVID-19 cases for Thursday.

There were no new deaths reported. The total number of deaths remains at 147.

The county’s total number of cases since the outbreak began is 12,413.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
