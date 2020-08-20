The difficulty deciding when to close schools

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What will it takes for schools to decide to not hold in-person classes? The answer isn’t black and white. Schools and the Douglas County Health Department said no one plan would work for all schools and scenarios.

“We’ve been in touch with the school districts for many many months now,” Supervisor of communicable disease and epidemiology at the Douglas County Health Department said.

He said every school has a different set up so it’s impossible to create a single blueprint that would help schools decide if they should close their doors. Their strategy is to provide the latest COVID-19 statistics to schools to help them make their own informed decisions.

“There are two indicators that are really being looked at across the country that would include the seven day rolling average of the number of cases being reported and the percent positive tests that are being reported,” Frederick said.

Frederick said the one tipping point most schools would probably shut down over is if too many teachers became sick.

It’s something we’ve seen play out in Broken Bow, Nebraska after three staff members tested positive and 24 staff members had to be quarantined. Classes in the 9th-11th grade are delayed until Friday.

Douglas County Health Department is pleading with community members to be responsible and safe outside of school to keep kids healthy inside schools.

“We’re really trying to keep the schools open at this point in time,” Frederick said.

He said doing things like daily health screenings and wearing a mask any time you’re inside is key to keeping schools open as long as possible.

