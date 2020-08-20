Second Lady Karen Pence tours, campaigns in Omaha Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local and national politics mixed in Omaha Thursday, with the star of the show being the second lady Karen Pence.

It was a whirlwind trip in Omaha for Pence, one-part education, another part --campaign rally, and her third stop was to the UNMC campus.

Congressman Don Bacon welcomed Mrs. Pence and others at his campaign event, Women For Bacon for her first stop.

They picked a large room at the Omaha Marriott Regency so those attending could keep a safe distance.

Pence described Bacon’s record as excellent and said he is helping the Trump administration make progress.

“The American people know that President Trump built the greatest economy in the history of the world and he’s the one capable of doing it again. President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence have so much more to do and Don Bacon will stand with them,” said Pence.

For the second stop, the campaign rally shifted to what could be considered outreach as the second lady stopped at Boys Town where she stopped in the hall of history to see an academy award.

Karen Pence, an art teacher twice a week, repeatedly thanked Boys Town officials for being there for young people in need.

“Thank you for what you do. Anytime I see art therapy with children, it’s so inspiring. it’s so inspiring,” said Pence.

Karen Pence also gave her appreciation to Boys Town for shining a light on the important issues of suicide prevention and for being a model for others on how to guide troubled kids into responsible adults.

Second Lady Karen Pence now learning about the work @BoysTown does. She also got to the see the Oscar given to Boys Town in 1939 by actor Spencer Tracy - who won it playing the role of Father Flanagan. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/k6t1E7PhnN — Brian Mastre WOWT (@brianmastrewowt) August 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.