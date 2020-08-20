Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A little more heat and humidity on the way as we look for rain

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with a little more warmth and slightly higher dew points. There likely won’t be much, if any, fog around the area to start either. Highs jump into the upper 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. South winds at 10-20 mph will be a little breezy as well.

Thursday
Thursday(WOWT)

A little more heat is likely Friday with highs in the lower 90s. Lower 90s will stick with us into the weekend as well. There is a small chance of a storm early Saturday morning and again overnight into Sunday morning but they will be very sparse if any can develop. Most of us stay dry and we likely further increase the drought conditions.

Some more intense heat appears to be headed our way early next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday have the potential to hit the mid and upper 90s. Luckily the humidity won’t be incredibly high so heat index values won’t be much higher than the temperature itself.

Check out the latest forecast for next week on the 10 day forecast on our First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
We’ll start Thursday in the lower-60s for the Metro, with highs topping out in the upper-80s under partly cloudy skies.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Summer heat returning soon!

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Temperatures have been fairly typical for this time of year (mid-80s) for the first half of the workweek, but a warming trend is on the way!

Weather

David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast Update

Updated: 14 hours ago
Another gorgeous evening for the metro with low humidity and comfortable temperatures. Cooling off into the 60s tonight with just a few clouds. Thursday looks slightly warmer, but still relatively nice. A bit of a heat wave poised to move in by next week.

News

National Weather Service estimates derecho wind speeds of 140 mph in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
According to a report released Wednesday morning, the team is now estimating straight line winds of 140 mph removed the roof off an apartment complex on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Latest News

News

Extreme heat and wildfires persist in the western United States

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
While our current weather pattern has been fairly quiet and stagnant in the Central Plains, a dome of high pressure is in place over the Intermountain West. Record-breaking temperatures and drought conditions are exacerbating fire weather in Northern California and Colorado, with no major change in pattern in sight.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Typical summer warmth before we get to some heat in the forecast

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:37 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re going to start the day with some patchy fog once again but like the last several days, we’ll burn it off pretty quickly after sunrise. Highs will reach the mid 80s with a south wind at 5-15 mph.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT
We’re going to start the day with some patchy fog once again but like the last several days, we’ll burn it off pretty quickly after sunrise.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Cool overnight, warm and dry through the week

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Another beautiful summer day for the metro area, a bit on the cool side tonight. A warming trend kicks in for the rest of the week.

Weather

Cool overnight, warm and dry through the week

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
Another beautiful summer day for the metro area, a bit on the cool side tonight. A warming trend kicks in for the rest of the week.

News

National Weather Service estimates derecho winds topped out near 130 mph in Iowa

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
The latest wind estimates from the derecho