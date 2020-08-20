Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A little more heat and humidity on the way as we look for rain

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with a little more warmth and slightly higher dew points. There likely won’t be much, if any, fog around the area to start either. Highs jump into the upper 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. South winds at 10-20 mph will be a little breezy as well.

Thursday (WOWT)

A little more heat is likely Friday with highs in the lower 90s. Lower 90s will stick with us into the weekend as well. There is a small chance of a storm early Saturday morning and again overnight into Sunday morning but they will be very sparse if any can develop. Most of us stay dry and we likely further increase the drought conditions.

Some more intense heat appears to be headed our way early next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday have the potential to hit the mid and upper 90s. Luckily the humidity won’t be incredibly high so heat index values won’t be much higher than the temperature itself.

