New trash carts to be distributed throughout Omaha starting Monday

New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.(WOWT)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha will be switching over to FCC Environmental for waste management at the end of November. Today, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert addressed the details, including the distribution of new trash carts.

The carts will be distributed beginning Monday, according to Stothert, but she urges people not to use them until November 30th.

There will be 38,000 carts distributed a day until November 30th.

Waste Management is still collecting trash until FCC begins. They will not collect waste if it’s in the new carts before November 30th.

Mayor Jean Stothert is urging residents to store the carts until they are ready to use in November.

“Please remember do not use the carts until the week of November 30th. Until then you must continue to use your green recycling containers that you currently use,” says Mayor Jean Stothert

